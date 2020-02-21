Insider Buying: Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Acquires 48,000 Shares of Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $90,720.00.

Yutaka Niihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 22,750 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $39,130.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 31,100 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $54,425.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Yutaka Niihara bought 18,800 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $31,960.00.

NASDAQ:EMMA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Emmaus Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

