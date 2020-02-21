Insider Buying: Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CEO Buys $20,490.00 in Stock

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $20,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PHX opened at $6.65 on Friday. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 102.60%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PHX shares. TheStreet downgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $2,921,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 368,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

