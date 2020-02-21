Insider Selling: Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Insider Sells A$772,760.12 in Stock

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) insider Donald (Don) McLay sold 20,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$37.45 ($26.56), for a total transaction of A$772,760.12 ($548,056.82).

Donald (Don) McLay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Donald (Don) McLay sold 35,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$36.75 ($26.06), for a total transaction of A$1,286,180.00 ($912,184.40).

On Friday, January 31st, Donald (Don) McLay sold 20,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$33.00 ($23.40), for a total transaction of A$660,000.00 ($468,085.11).

On Monday, December 2nd, Donald (Don) McLay sold 5,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$33.28 ($23.61), for a total transaction of A$166,420.00 ($118,028.37).

Shares of Credit Corp Group stock opened at A$37.19 ($26.38) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 26.39. Credit Corp Group Limited has a twelve month low of A$20.41 ($14.48) and a twelve month high of A$37.99 ($26.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is A$31.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Credit Corp Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.10%.

About Credit Corp Group

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

