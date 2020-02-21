Insider Selling: Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Insider Sells A$772,760.12 in Stock

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) insider Donald (Don) McLay sold 20,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$37.45 ($26.56), for a total transaction of A$772,760.12 ($548,056.82).
Donald (Don) McLay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Donald (Don) McLay sold 35,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$36.75 ($26.06), for a total transaction of A$1,286,180.00 ($912,184.40).
- On Friday, January 31st, Donald (Don) McLay sold 20,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$33.00 ($23.40), for a total transaction of A$660,000.00 ($468,085.11).
- On Monday, December 2nd, Donald (Don) McLay sold 5,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$33.28 ($23.61), for a total transaction of A$166,420.00 ($118,028.37).
Shares of Credit Corp Group stock opened at A$37.19 ($26.38) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 26.39. Credit Corp Group Limited has a twelve month low of A$20.41 ($14.48) and a twelve month high of A$37.99 ($26.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is A$31.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13.
About Credit Corp Group
Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.
