Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 6,599 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total transaction of $1,893,319.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $10.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,560. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.11, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 33.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.37.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

