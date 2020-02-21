Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells $2,338,528.50 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Richard Deal sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.75, for a total value of $2,338,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FICO stock opened at $420.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.10 and a 200-day moving average of $355.76. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.74 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $215,441,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 268,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,633,000 after buying an additional 167,957 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after buying an additional 138,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,297,000 after buying an additional 135,972 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $38,424,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

