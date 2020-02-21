Insider Selling: Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Senior Officer Sells C$1,188,000.00 in Stock

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) Senior Officer Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 27,000 shares of Norbord stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,216,852.

Shares of OSB stock opened at C$43.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.93. Norbord Inc has a 52 week low of C$26.31 and a 52 week high of C$44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.98.

Get Norbord alerts:

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$492.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$607.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Norbord Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -205.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Norbord from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.