Insider Selling: Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Sells 2,099 Shares of Stock

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.65, for a total transaction of C$131,510.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$816,441.67.

Shares of OTEX opened at C$62.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.87. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of C$49.32 and a twelve month high of C$63.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Open Text from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

