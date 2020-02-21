Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells C$285,000.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total value of C$285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,659,660.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$70.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$70.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.27. Toromont Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of C$58.41 and a 52 week high of C$74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.14.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.