Insider Selling: Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Insider Sells 2,981 Shares of Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) insider Michael A. Panzara sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $23,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $308,889.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,210. The company has a market cap of $296.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $48.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WVE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

