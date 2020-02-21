Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at UBS Group

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IART. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.08.

Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 410,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51. Integra Lifesciences has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,830 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

