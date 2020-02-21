Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Posts Earnings Results

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE IVR traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $18.16. 756,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,111. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.