Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lessened by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,370 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $234.78 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $169.27 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.65.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

