Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 17,592 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,526% compared to the average volume of 1,082 call options.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,781,000 after acquiring an additional 353,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,364,000 after acquiring an additional 130,581 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,703,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,568,000 after acquiring an additional 93,052 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,538,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,825,000 after acquiring an additional 61,018 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 39,137 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

