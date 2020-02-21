iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IEF opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.57 and a one year high of $114.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

