iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $95.63 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.45 and a 52 week high of $98.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.15.

