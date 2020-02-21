iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Reduced by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.02 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.53 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average is $114.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

