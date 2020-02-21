iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $168.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

