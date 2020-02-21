Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itamar Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itamar Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

