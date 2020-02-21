ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of (2%) to 2% to $2.79-2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.ITT also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.72-4.02 EPS.

ITT stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35. ITT has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ITT will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on ITT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ITT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.75.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

