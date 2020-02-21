Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $17,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,425 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $102.03. The stock had a trading volume of 893,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JEC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.11.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

