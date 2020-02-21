Jason Harvison Sells 2,950 Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) CEO Jason Harvison sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $12,154.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Harvison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jason Harvison sold 1,250 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $5,525.00.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.26. Elevate Credit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens lowered Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 4,531,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 21.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 276,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

