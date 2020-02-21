Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.
NYSE AAN traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $43.78. 702,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,193. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.