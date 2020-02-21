Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

NYSE AAN traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $43.78. 702,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,193. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

