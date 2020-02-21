Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Westpac Banking Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Westpac Banking in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

WBK stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Westpac Banking has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 432.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 850.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

