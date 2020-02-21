Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.71 Million

Analysts expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to announce sales of $11.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.13 million and the lowest is $10.33 million. Jernigan Capital reported sales of $9.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year sales of $44.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.29 million to $45.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $52.81 million, with estimates ranging from $36.99 million to $58.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jernigan Capital.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other Jernigan Capital news, Director Mark O. Decker acquired 1,500 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $29,415.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,561.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John A. Good acquired 6,900 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $176,857 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCAP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 217,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $471.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. Jernigan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.