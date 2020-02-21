John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.2 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.15-5.35 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.67.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.80. 162,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.06.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.