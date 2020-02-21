JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.91) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ISP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.33 ($2.71).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.