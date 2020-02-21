JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $129.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.33.

Globant stock opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. Globant has a 12-month low of $67.60 and a 12-month high of $134.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

