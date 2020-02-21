Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 335 ($4.41) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 310 ($4.08).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 374.91 ($4.93).

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 388.30 ($5.11) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 310.30 ($4.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 435 ($5.72). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 391.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 366.67.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

