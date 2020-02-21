Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.94

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.94 and traded as low as $17.50. Kelly Services shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 225 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KELYB. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

