Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey Sells 2,048 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $16,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.25 and a beta of 2.18.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Cowen downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on SunPower in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

