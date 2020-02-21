Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €138.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DB1. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.70 ($169.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €144.22 ($167.70).

Shares of Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €154.40 ($179.53) on Tuesday. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 52-week high of €154.25 ($179.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €147.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €139.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

