Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €235.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €211.00 ($245.35) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €200.65 ($233.32).

Get Linde alerts:

LIN opened at €202.30 ($235.23) on Tuesday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €145.50 ($169.19) and a fifty-two week high of €200.60 ($233.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €192.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €181.61. The company has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.37.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.