KeyCorp Raises Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $25.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INOV. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

INOV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.34. 505,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Inovalon has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.50, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

