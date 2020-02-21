Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Issues Earnings Results

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.47 million.

NYSE:KL traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.48. 3,769,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,562. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $51.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

