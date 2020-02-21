Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.01), reports. The business had revenue of C$544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$541.05 million.

Shares of TSE KL opened at C$46.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$53.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$38.80 and a twelve month high of C$67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$71.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.14.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

