Kogan.com Ltd (KGN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on March 10th

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Kogan.com’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Shares of KGN opened at A$5.30 ($3.76) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. Kogan.com has a 1 year low of A$3.38 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of A$8.08 ($5.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kogan.com Company Profile

Kogan.com Limited operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers approximately 2,000 brands across a range of categories, including consumer electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 18 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings; and hotel bookings through hotels.kogan.com, as well as cruises through cruises.kogan.com.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Kogan.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kogan.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit