Kogan.com Ltd (KGN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on March 10th

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Kogan.com’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Shares of KGN opened at A$5.30 ($3.76) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. Kogan.com has a 1 year low of A$3.38 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of A$8.08 ($5.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kogan.com Company Profile

Kogan.com Limited operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers approximately 2,000 brands across a range of categories, including consumer electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 18 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings; and hotel bookings through hotels.kogan.com, as well as cruises through cruises.kogan.com.

