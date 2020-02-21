Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Trading Down 0.3%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Shares of Konica Minolta Inc (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.

About Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit