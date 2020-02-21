Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Konica Minolta Inc (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.

About Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.