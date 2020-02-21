Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.97, 8,842,706 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 5,294,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.99.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

