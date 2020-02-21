Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCB) Shares Up 0.1%

Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCB) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.97 and last traded at $40.97, 4 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.1645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.