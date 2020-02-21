Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.21. Laramide Resources shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 6,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $36.39 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Laramide Resources Company Profile (TSE:LAM)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Westmoreland property located in Queensland, Australia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Murphy Uranium Tenements in the Northern Territory of Australia. Laramide Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit