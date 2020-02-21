Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.21. Laramide Resources shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 6,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $36.39 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Laramide Resources Company Profile (TSE:LAM)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Westmoreland property located in Queensland, Australia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Murphy Uranium Tenements in the Northern Territory of Australia. Laramide Resources Ltd.

