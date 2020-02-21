LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LEG Immobilien AG (FRA:LEG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €114.86 ($133.55).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Pareto Securities set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Commerzbank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of FRA LEG traded up €1.00 ($1.16) during trading on Friday, hitting €117.80 ($136.98). 150,708 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is €111.25 and its 200 day moving average is €105.37. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

