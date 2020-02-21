Leverj Trading Down 19.9% Over Last 7 Days (LEV)

Leverj (CURRENCY:LEV) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Leverj has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $68.00 worth of Leverj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Leverj has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Leverj token can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Switcheo Network.

Leverj Profile

LEV is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Leverj’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,090,511 tokens. Leverj’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Leverj’s official website is www.leverj.io

Buying and Selling Leverj

Leverj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leverj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leverj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leverj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

