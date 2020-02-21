Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Down 5.6%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares traded down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.69, 1,136,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 885,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $285.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

