Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Trading Down 5.6%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares traded down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.69, 1,136,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 885,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $285.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit