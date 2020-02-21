Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 66.66% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.74-0.77 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.74-0.77 EPS.

Shares of LXP opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.