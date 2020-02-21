Liberum Capital Raises Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target to GBX 680

Network International (LON:NETW) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 680 ($8.95) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NETW. Barclays lifted their target price on Network International from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Network International from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 681 ($8.96).

Shares of Network International stock opened at GBX 647 ($8.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 603 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 576.24. Network International has a 1 year low of GBX 490.50 ($6.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 650 ($8.55).

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

Analyst Recommendations for Network International (LON:NETW)

