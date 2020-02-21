Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Announces Earnings Results

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Livent had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Livent updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.18-0.31 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.18-0.31 EPS.

NYSE LTHM traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.06. 9,600,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Livent has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.