Lombard Medical Technologies (LON:LMT) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 3.83

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

News stories about Lombard Medical Technologies (LON:LMT) have trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lombard Medical Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the medical technology company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Lombard Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of GBX 154 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 193 ($2.54).

