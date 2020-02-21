Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lonestar Resources US Inc. is an oil and gas company. It is involved in exploration, production and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves. Lonestar Resources US Inc. is headquartered in Fort Worth, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lonestar Resources US presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.17.

LONE stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Lonestar Resources US has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 53,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares during the period. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

