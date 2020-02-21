Lovisa Holdings Ltd (ASX:LOV) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15

Lovisa Holdings Ltd (ASX:LOV) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.
LOV stock opened at A$11.62 ($8.24) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.89. Lovisa has a one year low of A$7.71 ($5.47) and a one year high of A$14.13 ($10.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 33.98.
About Lovisa
