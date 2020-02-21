Lovisa Holdings Ltd (ASX:LOV) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15

Lovisa Holdings Ltd (ASX:LOV) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

LOV stock opened at A$11.62 ($8.24) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.89. Lovisa has a one year low of A$7.71 ($5.47) and a one year high of A$14.13 ($10.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 33.98.

Get Lovisa alerts:

About Lovisa

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It develops, designs, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name to fashion conscious females aged 25-45. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 326 retail stores, including 24 franchise stores.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lovisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.