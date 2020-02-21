Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $126.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average is $113.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

